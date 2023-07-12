Ice creams shaped like tiles at Thailand's famous Temple of Dawn create a buzz among tourists

BANGKOK -- Under a scorching sun, visitors to Thailand's renowned Temple of Dawn cool down by tasting an elaborately-shaped ice cream depicting intricate patterns inspired by the tiles of the pagoda.

"It's different and pretty," said Thai resident Doungkamon Koedthong, 29, holding up the ice cream against the backdrop of the temple, also known as Wat Arun, for an Instagram-worthy snapshot.