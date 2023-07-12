Ice cream inspired by Thai temple tiles cools admiring tourists By Artorn Pookasook and Juarawee Kittisilpa Reuters Jul 12, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Ice creams shaped like tiles at Thailand's famous Temple of Dawn create a buzz among tourists ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA A member of the staff picks up an ice cream shaped like a tile of the famous Wat Arun temple, or Temple of Dawn, in Bangkok Thailand, July 8, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha Show more Show less ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA A member of the staff picks up an ice cream shaped like a tile of the famous Wat Arun temple, or Temple of Dawn, in Bangkok Thailand, July 8, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA People take pictures of ice cream shaped like tiles of the famous Wat Arun temple, or Temple of Dawn, in Bangkok, Thailand July 8, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA Women dressed in traditional Thai costumes eat ice creams shaped like tiles of the famous Wat Arun temple, or Temple of Dawn, in Bangkok, Thailand July 8, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save BANGKOK -- Under a scorching sun, visitors to Thailand's renowned Temple of Dawn cool down by tasting an elaborately-shaped ice cream depicting intricate patterns inspired by the tiles of the pagoda."It's different and pretty," said Thai resident Doungkamon Koedthong, 29, holding up the ice cream against the backdrop of the temple, also known as Wat Arun, for an Instagram-worthy snapshot.The ice cream, with butterfly pea coconut milk and Thai milk tea flavors, was modeled after the blue ceramic plates and flower details of the pagoda, said ice cream maker Pop Icon."Thailand is rich in cultural heritage but it's not been presented or seen in a new perspective," said Sirinya Hanpachearnchoak, 34, Pop Icon's owner and designer of the popsicles."I think that if we put the temple's identity on the ice-cream, people might spend more time examining the details (of the pagoda) than they otherwise would," she said.The 'Flower of Dawn' ice cream is also popular among foreign visitors seeking some respite from the heat in Bangkok."It's really refreshing. I was boiling, so it's really tasty and cools you down really nicely," said Sherin Babu, a 22-year-old medical student from Manchester, England.Sold at 89 baht ($2.56) each since May, the ice cream is made exclusively for the temple, where the maker said the money would go to its Buddhism education and medical expenses. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY This Burger King 'burger' is just a bun and a 20-slice tower of cheese Ice cream inspired by Thai temple tiles cools admiring tourists +3 Champ Tyson Fury, UFC's Francis Ngannou agree to box Oct. 28 Charlie Watts book collection to be offered for sale at auction Living near green spaces could add 2.5 years to your life, new research finds +2 Kevin Spacey is a sexual 'predator', alleged victim tells UK court Load more {{title}} Most Popular Maria Menounos says her tumor doubled in size in 2 months after doctors missed it 'Stoneos' cannabis cookies look too much like Oreos, says US FTC ‘Topless’ cannabis sales plan could go up in smoke Maryland’s new law expands menu for recreational use, sort of Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home has a history of trespassers -- and parties Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home has a history of trespassers -- and parties Charlie Watts book collection to be offered for sale at auction California governor to stop fighting against parole for Manson follower Video shows Britney Spears ‘hit herself in the face’ during Victor Wembanyama encounter; security guard will not be charged: police Trudeau to Taylor Swift: Don't make it a cruel summer and come to Canada Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email