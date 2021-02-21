It didn’t take actor and rapper Ice-T long to clue this “Law & Order: SVU” fan in on an easily solved mystery.
Twitter user David Tellado asked Ice-T on Friday why the characters on his long-running NBC cop show haven’t always worn masks during the pandemic.
“Because it’s make believe,” answered actor Tracy Lauren Marrow, aka Ice-T, who plays police officer Odafin “Fin” Tutuola.
What followed was a series of tweets from fans noting that among other things, the fact Ice-T — a musician whose work includes the 1992 album “Cop Killer” — plays a cop on the show, should be reason enough to suspend disbelief when enjoying the program.
In real life, Ice-T’s views on the wisdom of wearing masks is well-documented. In November, he called out his own father-in-law for being a reformed anti-masker, who finally got smart after a very serious COVID infection left him “close to death” during a 40-day stay in an Arizona Intensive Care Unit.
“Ohhh he’s a believer now,” Ice-T captioned a photo of Steve Austin with an oxygen mask strapped to his face.
Among the commenters on Ice-T’s Twitter feed Friday was a smattering of mask skeptics despite the fact COVID-19 has killed nearly a half-million Americans and both the CDC and WHO insist covered faces limit the spread of the pandemic. Other Twitter commenters said they prefer TV shows where they can see the actors’ faces and understand that’s only safe in the fiction world right now.