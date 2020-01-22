You may no longer see peacocks on planes, as the U.S. Department of Transportation has proposed tightening rules that have, until now, required airlines to accommodate emotional support animals.
Also out: Iguanas, pigs, squirrels, ducks ... a laundry list of oddball animals that passengers have insisted are emotional support animals that airlines are required to allow on planes.
Most major airlines have already announced rules that ban most of the supposed emotional support animals that made headlines a couple years ago as passengers attempted to use accommodation requirements to bring them on planes. By the end of 2018, the big four American airlines -- American, Delta, Southwest and United -- had all announced rules banning most animals from cabins, with the exception of those that meet the requirements for service animals under the Americans With Disabilities Act.
But these rules put in place by the airlines could run afoul of the Air Carrier Access Act, the law that allows emotional support animals on planes. The new proposed regulations by the Department of Transportation would give cover to airlines that want to turn away these animals.
“Under the existing structure, emotional support animals are recognized as service animals,” an official with the department said. “Under new rules, airlines would not be required to recognize emotional support animals.”
Instead, the airlines would only have to allow a “dog trained to do work or tasks for a passenger with a disability,” according to the official. That would include a psychiatric disability, but the service animal would have to have received training to aid the disabled.
The new rules would allow only dogs on planes, despite the fact that the Americans With Disabilities Act recognizes dogs and miniature horses as service animals.
“The air environment is different. Miniature horses, unlike dogs, are not flexible and may have difficulty sitting in the space on an aircraft,” the official said.
The department considered whether to include horses, but eventually decided against it for those reasons. It also considered whether to allow Capuchin monkeys, which have been trained to assist some people with limited mobility in their homes, but ruled them out as well due to the possible threats posed by angry monkeys.
“There are some concerns with Capuchin monkeys with their aggressive nature and the possibility of carrying disease,” the official said.
Under the new rules, airlines could not require disabled passengers with service animals to give advanced notice ahead of travel, but could require these passengers to check in to flights an hour earlier than other passengers. Airlines could also require disabled passengers with service animals to offer documentation regarding the animal’s good behavior and health. A form for this would be published by the department, and lying on it would a federal offense.
The forms are meant to limit the other problem with allowing emotional support animals on planes, other than the occasional weird creature in the seat next to you -- the possibility that some people could be lying and claiming that their pets are emotional support animals.
The Department of Transportation published its proposed rules Wednesday. The public now has 60 days to offer feedback. After that, the department will consider public commentary and come up with a final proposed rule, but there is no deadline yet for that to happen.
“It’s too early. We are at the proposal stage now,” the official said. “Because this is an issue that impacts so many individuals, we want to get the word out that we have put out a [notice] and those comments can be considered.”
People wanting to read and comment on the department’s proposed rules can visit the department’s website.