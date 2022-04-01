It’s no April Fool’s joke: Ikea wants to buy back its old furniture.
As of Friday, the retailer will accept back certain models of its own products, reports CNN.
“Do you have IKEA furniture that’s an oldie, but it’s still a goodie, and looking to retire it?” the retail giant says on its website. “We’ll buy it back and you help pave the way toward sustainable living. By finding your furniture a new home, we are making the things we love last longer.”
Types of merchandise included are bedside tables, solitaire wardrobes, various shelf sets and storage units, certain stools and chairs — no upholstery — and shelving units, coffee tables and office furniture, among many other types of items.
Items must be in good condition, fully assembled, wholly functional and unaltered. In other words, Ikea-hacked furniture need not apply.
It also has to be personally used.
The “gently used” items can be exchanged in return for store credit and will be sold at discount in the stores’ “as is” section.
The program is already established in the U.K. and Ireland, according to CNN, where customers can trade like-new Ikea products for up to 50% of its original price in store credit. “Very good” and “well used” get 40% and 30% of the original price, respectively.