The first U.S. theme park built around characters from the Nintendo video game universe will open outside of Los Angeles next year, Universal Studios Hollywood announced Thursday.
Super Nintendo World, which represents a partnership with the Japanese video game giant and Comcast Corporation, will sit in an expanded section of the Universal park that features Super Mario characters like Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. A news release promises "a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas" along with themed shopping and food.
The first Super Nintendo World opened in March 2021 at Universal Studios Japan, in Osaka. The Japanese version offers real-life Mario Kart racing and a treasure hunt with Yoshi.
A review from the Verge called the park a "gleefully surreal experience that pushes surprising technological boundaries." Visitors walk through a tunnel decorated as a green "warp pipe" and into a world featuring life-size coins, blocks and bad guys like Goombas and Piranha Plants. Universal reportedly spent $580 million on the park.
Universal did not name specific attractions for the upcoming Hollywood location in its release.
Ahead of the opening, Universal Studios Hollywood will roll out Nintendo merchandise at the Feature Presentation retail shop, including clothing, "iconic character hats" and plush toys. The park said it would provide more details soon.
In 2016, the same year Universal Hollywood opened the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal announced plans to bring Nintendo-themed areas to its parks in Japan, Hollywood, and Orlando.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, Orange County, Fla., Mayor Jerry Demings said last year that Universal told him the park's opening there was planned for early 2025. The company told The Washington Post that the park did not have an opening date yet.