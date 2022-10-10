HUNGARY-ENERGY/BATH

Bathers relax at the Cave Bath in Miskolctapolca, Hungary, October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Krisztina Fenyo

MISKOLCTAPOLCA, Hungary -- Staff turned off the lights and started draining the pools at Hungary's famous Miskolctapolca cave baths on Monday, after the centuries-old attraction succumbed to a modern-day crisis - soaring gas prices.

Visitors have been coming to the vast cavern since before Roman times to bathe in its naturally heated waters. In recent years, the venue has relied on gas to top up the temperatures in the pools and the caves, particularly during winter.