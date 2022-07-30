A watch that belonged to Adolf Hitler was sold this week at a Maryland auction house for $1.1 million - well below the $2 million to $4 million price range the auctioneers had projected, and despite the objections of the Jewish community.

The sale of the Huber watch was listed as being completed Thursday at Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City, Md. The auction house says the watch was probably given to the Nazi leader on his birthday in 1933, then seized by a French soldier in 1945 from Hitler's vacation home in the Bavarian Alps. Alexander Historical Auctions has stressed its authenticity, pointing to appraisals from watch experts and historians.