In Egypt's 'Garbage City', a charity teaches children to recycle

CAIRO -- As a child growing up in Cairo's Manshiyat Nasser, a shanty town also known as "Garbage City," Teresa Saeed spent her free time rummaging through the piles of rubbish strewn everywhere to find paper and materials to indulge her love of drawing and painting.

Now 34, she runs a charity that encourages children in the area to make creative and positive use of their environment by exploring the space and recycling.