Dave Smewing, 56, of Dunedin, watches the sunset while parked along a city street Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Dunedin, Florida. 

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Chris Kelly spent parts of his boyhood summers in the village of Put-in-Bay, Ohio, on Lake Erie’s verdant South Bass Island. Because the island was accessible only by boat or plane, it had few cars; most people there drove golf carts. To young Chris, this was undeniably awesome.

Decades later, Kelly had just become a dad and was looking for a new home. Dunedin matched the leisurely pace he wanted for his family. It also checked a crucial box on his wish list, one that roused his inner kid: it’s a “golf cart community,” where city codes make it easier for residents to drive carts on roads.

Roy Day, 42, and his fiance, Trisha Smith, 42, both of Tarpon Springs, look at a 2022 EPIC E60L Street Legal Electric Golf Cart at Discovery Golf Cars on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Clearwater. Florida's golf cart market has expanded within the past year.  