Have pigs started flying yet?
In a shocking turn of events, “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic is calling on his enemy, Carole Baskin, to stay true to her word and help him get out of prison early — but on one condition.
In an interview with Mirror, Howard Baskin, husband to Carole said, “If Joe were to come out and say, ‘I now know what I did was wrong and I want to help. I would like to support passage of the Big Cat Public Safety Act and stop this breeding.’ “If he were to do that, it might position him in a positive way for a pardon. And frankly, I might be willing to go and urge at least a reduction in his sentence.”
The statement caught the attention of Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, as he serves time on a 22-year sentence after being convicted in 2017 of a murder-for-hire plot to kill Carole.
In an exclusive interview with “Entertainment Tonight” from the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, Exotic said, “It is time for Carole and Howard to put up or shut the hell up because I’m accepting their offer,” he said.
The Big Cat Public Safety Act was the brainchild of Carole Baskin as revealed in the popular Netflix docuseries. It prohibits private ownership of big cats in an effort to prevent zoos like Exotic’s from existing. It passed the House of Representatives on Dec. 3.
“I’ll testify in front of the Senate, I’ll testify in front of the House, they want to end big cats in America and they want to end the exploitation of them, I’m the man to do it,” Exotic said.
“I wouldn’t seek a reduced sentence for Joe based upon him just saying he’d help end cub handling,” Baskin said to “Entertainment Tonight” in response to Exotic’s comments. “I think he’d say anything, but not actually do it. He’d have to actually work with authorities to bring all of his buddies to justice and work with legislators to end cub handling. Then, I’d want him to be rewarded for having done the right thing.”
In the two-and-a-half years that Exotic has spent in prison, he has maintained his innocence and even asked former President Donald Trump to pardon him. Unfortunately for Exotic, the pardon never happened and he expressed his displeasure with the decision.
“Trump, that chicken s—, he left office and he’s only let people that he got in trouble out of jail,” Exotic says.
Exotic is currently battling a slew of health problems that he claims aren’t being addressed.
“I have CVID, which is a common variable immune disease, which means I have no immune system, and I have to get blood infusions every three to four weeks, and I’ve only been getting them every three months,” he claimed. “I was weighed again last week and I lost another 10 pounds, last week alone.”
He also said that he is dealing with hemoglobin anemia, mouth ulcers and refused treatment for tuberculosis last week.
Regardless of whether Baskin can help Exotic get out of prison or not, the 58-year-old says that he has a new plan for himself upon his release from prison.
“I’m gonna stand for prison reform and justice reform,” he said.