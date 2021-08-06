In Italy, floating fiddle makes test voyage Reuters Aug 6, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A boat in the shape of a giant violin, built as an homage to people who have died from COVID-19, had a test voyage in Venice on Friday as a cellist played on the deck.“Violin of Noah” was created during the pandemic by artist Livio De Marchi in collaboration with the Venice Development Consortium.The artist, known as the Carpenter of Venice, has produced many floating sculptures including a wooden Ferrari.A cellist in an evening gown perched on the violin’s bridge during the test.The boat, reported to be 40 feet in length, will ultimately carry an ensemble playing music as it sails on the lagoon city’s Grand Canal. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Missouri governor pardons couple who brandished guns at protesters Bill Gates, Melinda French officially divorced Frontier passenger duct-taped to seat after allegedly groping, punching flight attendants Star sommelier arrested after video captures him setting fires at New York restaurants Three hospitalized after iceberg incident at Tennessee Titanic museum Amanda Knox accuses Matt Damon, Tom McCarthy’s ‘Stillwater’ of profiting off her name Spanish engineers extract drinking water from thin air Former President Barack Obama to hold outdoor 60th birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard ‘Jeopardy!’ producer Mike Richards likely to become permanent host, report says Broadway theaters to require COVID-19 shots and masks when shows reopen Request News Coverage