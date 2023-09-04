Your dad knows how to dress on weekends, and for that we can all thank Jimmy Buffett.

Faded T-shirt, neck hole slightly stretched or an open collar. Shorts almost to the knee, not too baggy but not too slim. Ball cap keeping melanoma off the bald spot, sunglasses at the ready on Croakies around the neck. Footwear? Look, flip-flops are not for all men, nor all occasions, and that’s why we have battered boat shoes, squishy old loafers. But crucially: no socks.