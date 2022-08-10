As the coach of Oklahoma's Little League team noted, if one saw a different player, in a different game, get hit in the head with a pitch and then leave first base to walk to the mound, one "might think he was going out to punch the guy."
"But not Isaiah," said the coach, Sean Kouplen.
No, what 12-year-old Isaiah Jarvis did was give the opposing pitcher -- who was visibly upset over possibly causing injury -- a warm, reassuring hug.
The moment, shown Tuesday to a national television audience on ESPN during the Southwest Region championship game with a berth in the Little League World Series at stake, quickly went viral. The display of sportsmanship, not to mention outright compassion, also brought tears to the eyes of more than a few observers, including some coaches and fans at Marvin Norcross Stadium in Waco, Texas.
"It was the most remarkable thing I think I've ever seen in my life," Kouplen said in a phone interview.
The episode occurred in the first inning of a game between a team from Tulsa, representing Oklahoma, and a Texas East squad composed of youngsters from Pearland, Texas, a city near Houston. Kaiden Shelton, on the mound for Texas East, lost control of a throw that veered high and inside too quickly for Jarvis to get out of the way. The ball knocked Jarvis's helmet off and left him clutching his head on the ground for several terrifying moments.
To everyone's relief, Jarvis was able to get back up and take his base. Meanwhile, Shelton was in clear distress over what had happened.
"When I was at first base, that's when I saw him crying," Jarvis said later when he and Kouplen were reached by phone. "And I if was there, I'd probably be doing the same thing, because hitting someone in the head is not an easy thing to overcome, like, mentally and emotionally. If you hit a guy, you'd probably be pretty down on yourself after that, and emotional, and you've got to think, like, 'Is he okay? Did I just give him a concussion?' . . . So I was making sure he was okay, and was telling him I was okay, and just telling him it was fine."
During their embrace, according to Jarvis, Shelton repeatedly expressed his sorrow over the pitch and asked how the Oklahoma player was feeling.
Jarvis later said that he "just had a small headache" but was "fine," and that he was well aware of how much worse it could have been for him.
"I mean, if that ball had broke, like, a half more of an inch it could have broken my jaw," he said, "and I'd be knocked out, right? So God controlled that whole moment."
Texas East went on to win the regional tournament title game, 9-4, and move on to the World Series, which will take place later this month in Williamsport, Pa.