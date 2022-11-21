U.S. President Biden pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkeys in the annual ceremony at the White House

President Joe Biden attends the annual ceremony to pardon Chocolate and Chip, the National Thanksgiving Turkeys, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 21, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein 

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden, wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses, pardoned two turkeys from North Carolina named Chocolate and Chip on Monday, sparing them from Thanksgiving dinner tables.

In return, the pair of enormous turkeys gobbled their appreciation in the latest installment of the smile-inducing tradition at the White House to kick off the holiday season.