MODHERA, India, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kesa Bhai Prajapati beams with a smile as he molds blocks of clay into jugs and vases on a potter's wheel.

These days, Prajapati, 68, from the village of Modhera in western India's Gujarat state, has doubled the amount of earthenware he makes compared to a few months ago since he no longer has to turn the wheel manually as he could not then afford high electricity bill that were up to $18.19 a month.