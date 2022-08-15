FILE PHOTO: Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break during the start of a jury trial in Austin

AUSTIN - As the jury in the Alex Jones defamation trial gathered in a conference room in a Texas courthouse on Aug. 5 to decide how much the U.S. conspiracy theorist owed to two parents of a murdered Sandy Hook first-grader, sums at first ranged from $500,000 to $200 million, a juror told Reuters.

"We saw those numbers on the board and someone said, 'Well, I guess we're never leaving this room,'" said Sharon, a juror who asked that her last name be withheld because she fears harassment by Jones' followers.

