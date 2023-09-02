ENTER-STAGE-THOMPSON-MUSICAL-GET

Gabriel Ebert attends the 2022 GMHC Cabaret & Howard Ashman Award at Joe's Pub on March 24, 2022, in New York. Ebert stars as the famed journalist in “The Untitled, Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical” at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego.  

 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — On Aug. 29, San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse begins performances of "The Untitled, Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical."

Yes, you read that right. The esteemed, eccentric, irreverent, intoxicated, gun-wielding godfather of gonzo journalism is the subject of an intriguing new stage show.