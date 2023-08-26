ENTER-INSIDE-UNSAVORY-UNAUTHORIZED-HUNTER-S-1-LA.jpg

Gabriel Ebert as journalist Hunter S. Thompson, stars in The Untitled, Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical," at the La Jolla Playhouse in La Jolla Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The Untitled, Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical," with music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and directed by Christopher Ashley. Making its world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, the Broundway-bound production stars Gabriel Ebert as journalist Hunter S. Thompson and George Salazar as lawyer and activist Oscar "Zeta" Acosta Fierro; the two friends' trip became the controversial basis of the 1971 novel Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. It runs Aug. 29 through Oct. 1, and opens early September.

This Tuesday, San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse begins performances of "The Untitled, Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical."

Yes, you read that right. The esteemed, eccentric, irreverent, intoxicated, gun-wielding godfather of gonzo journalism is the subject of an intriguing new stage show.