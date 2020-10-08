If nobody reads it about it in the newspaper, did it really happen?
That was seemingly the theory behind an Iowa man’s crime spree that began when he allegedly stole a Biden campaign sign from a local lawn.
Peter De Yager, the 70-year-old owner of the Foreign Candy Company in Hull, Iowa, and a frequent Republican donor, was charged with fifth-degree theft and trespassing, the Dickinson County News reported.
Then, De Yager allegedly stole the newspapers in which the crime was reported, about $20 worth of local papers from a Jiffy station in Spirit Lake. Other gas stations also said their newspapers had been taken, but only one decided to press charges.
“We went around to the various convenience stores, and some of them opted not to press charges if he agreed to come in and pay for the papers,” Spirit Lake Police Lt. Daren Diers told the Dickinson County News.
Security footage shows De Yager, wearing denim shorts and a T-shirt tucked in with a belt, grabbing a stack of newspapers off the counter, folding them and then walking out of the gas station with the papers in hand.
Tracy Theye, general manager of the Kum & Go gas station in Okoboji, told the Dickinson County News that she had her papers stolen as well and confronted De Yager when he returned to the store. He initially denied the theft, but then claimed he only wanted to cut the coupons. De Yager eventually went back and paid for the 35 newspapers, Theye said.