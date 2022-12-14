One summer night in 1890, illuminated by a dim light in the nook of a churchyard wall, two scientists visiting Inishbofin, an island off Ireland’s Atlantic coast, spotted something peculiar: about 40 human skulls, mostly broken, but 13 in good enough condition to steal.

“When the coast was clear we put our spoils in the sack and cautiously made our way back to the road,” Alfred Haddon, a British anthropologist and fellow of the Royal College of Science, recalled in a letter at the time.