Is it ethical to offer lottery entries in exchange for people to get vaccinated? What about prize money? How about taking things away if they don’t?
As the delta variant complicates the recovery from the pandemic, and health officials seek ways to convince people to get vaccinated, many incentives are emerging. In Illinois, the Department of Public Health has offered $7 million in cash prizes and $3 million in scholarships.
In recent weeks, prizes went to residents in Chicago, Quincy, Springfield, Berwyn and Joliet. Recently, the Chicago health department announced they will offer $25 Visa gift cards for those vaccinated at home.
In general, it is ethical to offer a modest prize, said Craig Klugman, co-director of DePaul University’s Bioethics and Society program and a professor of bioethics and health humanities.
A July article in the American Medical Association journal examined the ethical considerations of offering gift cards, a million-dollar lottery entry or college tuition and room and board.
The authors, Govind Persad, a law professor at the University of Denver, and Ezekiel J. Emanuel, a professor of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, evaluated issues ranging from fairness to whether it may spur mistrust or make people not want to get vaccinated without payment in the future.
Ethicists say it depends on how incentives are offered.
First, the amount of a cash or prize offered matters. Klugman said a concern is whether the cash nudges someone to get the vaccine who already was planning to, or whether the incentive is the entire and whole reason for getting it, which drifts closer to coercion.
“In motivating, you are encouraging someone to do an action that they were going to do anyway. We nudge them to act sooner,” Klugman said. “This is ethical since no one is changing a person’s mind or forcing them to do something they weren’t planning to do.”
But something like, hypothetically, offering free college tuition is more problematic, he said. “Could the person still walk away from the prize? Yes, but the prize is so great that it’s hard to walk away.”
In short, he said, “It’s ethical to offer a modest incentive that pushes someone off the fence and moves them to act sooner than they might have, but it’s not ethical to coerce them to acting in a way that they would not have without the prize.”
Ethically, it also depends on how things like lotteries are set up, said Jeffrey Kahn, director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics. “If everybody who’s been vaccinated gets put into the lottery, that seems to be a better approach than if starting today, those who sign up to get vaccinated get entered into a lottery. Because then you effectively punish the people who were responsible earlier in the pandemic.”
Although the Illinois lottery includes everyone who has been vaccinated, the Chicago Visa gift card program is for the newly vaccinated.
The city has also promoted incentives like Grubhub gift cards and tickets to Six Flags and Lollapalooza, according to a statement from the city’s Joint Information Center, which added, “We’re always evaluating our vaccination strategy to look for new and creative ways to increase coverage across the city.”