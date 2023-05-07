JERUSALEM -- Religious Israelis may soon have access to electric power that rabbis have approved for use during the weekly Sabbath, a techno-spiritual innovation that reflects advancements in battery science and, even more, the power of ultra-Orthodox parties in Israel's new government.

The program, unofficially dubbed "kosher electricity," is expected to receive cabinet approval Sunday. It would direct the national power utility to build, on a pilot basis, massive battery banks in and around ultra-Orthodox communities.