JERUSALEM -- Religious Israelis may soon have access to electric power that rabbis have approved for use during the weekly Sabbath, a techno-spiritual innovation that reflects advancements in battery science and, even more, the power of ultra-Orthodox parties in Israel's new government.
The program, unofficially dubbed "kosher electricity," is expected to receive cabinet approval Sunday. It would direct the national power utility to build, on a pilot basis, massive battery banks in and around ultra-Orthodox communities.
These batteries would top up through the week with electricity from the public utility and dispense it during Shabbat hours, providing a workaround to rabbinical rules against plugging into the national grid from sundown on Fridays to sundown on Saturdays.
The strictest kosher keepers shun commercial power during those hours because it is seen as violating strictures on working during the Sabbath or taking advantage of work by other Jews. (In Israel, most of those operating power plants and the natural gas lines that supply them over the weekend are Jewish, even if not religious.)
Many families simply go dark. A few rely on solar panels. But for others, a common workaround is a household generator operated by a non-Jew, or "Shabbos goy," typically an Arab Israeli paid for the service. Observant families still do not operate electrical switches (also considered work) but have lights, air conditioners and other appliances set to timers.
The batteries -- by storing energy created during non-Sabbath hours -- would eliminate the need for generators and let more religious families use safer, cheaper and cleaner electricity from the grid, according to advocates.
Energy and Infrastructure Minister Israel Katz, a member of the Likud party who has pushed the proposal, framed it as a way to modernize the energy sector.
"Accelerating the construction of energy storage facilities is essential and required for the ever-increasing demand throughout the developing cities and will increase the use of renewable energies," he said last month, according to Jewish Business News.
Ultra-Orthodox parties have pushed for years to wire some kind of Shabbat alternative into the grid. Previous proposals, which went nowhere, included building a separate generation network operated by non-Jews or one that could be fully automated during Shabbat hours.
The ultra-Orthodox leaders demanded action on the battery technology as part of their deal to join the coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Israel media reports. They hailed it as a way to wean their communities from costly, polluting and occasionally exploding generators.
Yet critics have condemned the battery farms as a giveaway to the ultra-orthodox -- or Haredim, as they are also known -- and another perk that will benefit this growing religious minority at the expense of other ratepayers.