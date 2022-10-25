ENTER-MOVIE-CAVILL-SUPERMAN-GET

Henry Cavill attends the world premiere of "The Witcher: Season 2" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Dec. 1, 2021, in London. Cavill confirmed Monday that he is returning as Superman. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images/TNS)

 Gareth Cattermole

After years of speculation, Henry Cavill is indeed returning to the DC Extended Universe as the Man of Steel.

“Hey everyone — I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch ‘Black Adam,’” the British actor, 39, said Monday in an Instagram video, referencing the Dwayne Johnson comic-book flick that just premiered.