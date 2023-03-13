 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

It was a lovely, back-to-basics Oscar night. Sorry about that.

  • Updated
95th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood

Yulia Navalny, wife of jailed dissident Alexei Navalny, speaks next to her daughter Daria and director Daniel Roher after "Navalny" was awarded for Best Documentary Feature Film during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023.  

 CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS
95th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood

Ke Huy Quan hugs Harrison Ford after receiving the Oscar for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023.
95th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood

Ke Huy Quan kisses Harrison Ford as he receives the Oscar for Best Picture from him after "Everything Everywhere All at Once" won during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. 

No slaps. No snafus. No snags.

If anything, Sunday's 95th Academy Awards was simply safe.

95th Academy Awards - Oscars Governors Ball - Hollywood

Best Actress Michelle Yeoh and Best Actor Brendan Fraser pose with their awards at the Governors Ball following the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. 
95th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair - Beverly Hills

Michael B. Jordan and Wanda Sykes arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 95th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. 
95th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood

Show host Jimmy Kimmel and the donkey from "Banshees of Inisherin" walk on stage during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023.  

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred