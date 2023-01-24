Italy mourns death of greedy mountain bear Juan Carrito Reuters Jan 24, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save ROME -- Italy Tuesday was mourning the death in a road accident of a rare brown bear that made international headlines when it broke into a bakery and feasted on biscuits.The marsican bear, which had been named Juan Carrito, was killed after it was hit by an Opel Corsa car on a mountain road near the town of Castel di Sangro in central Italy on Monday evening."There are no words to express our sadness at what has happened," the national park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise said on Instagram."Juan Carrito was a problematic bear but in the park we did everything... to give him a chance and allow him to remain free," it added.The 150-kg bear was captured last year and taken to a more remote region after his bakery break-in but the four-year-old liked to return to his old haunts in search of food.Before the accident, he had been spotted over the weekend in a ski resort, Italy's Rai news reported.There are believed to be only around 50 marsican bears left in Italy.The bear's name came in part from the village of Carrito in Abruzzo where local media reported he was first spotted crossing a road. Carrito is also a Spanish word, hence the first name Juan. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Calif. shooters had an oddity in common: They were both senior citizens Japan whaling firm pins hopes on vending machines to revive sales Mikaela Shiffrin wins 83rd World Cup race, breaking Lindsey Vonn's women's record +4 Fear the deer: Crash data illuminates America's deadliest animal Met Opera announces concert to mark anniversary of Ukraine invasion Germany charges suspects in plot to kidnap minister and trigger civil war Load more {{title}} Most Popular Mini bottles of Fireball aren't actually whiskey, leading to a lawsuit 7-Eleven store owner uses classical music to drive away homeless people He made a children's book using AI. Then came the rage. These are the Stephen King movies and TV shows coming out this year He left his car to fetch a bag. Then a boulder crushed his vehicle. Flyers' Ivan Provorov refuses to wear Pride Night jersey, citing his religion Feds say Elizabeth Holmes 'attempted to flee' the U.S. with one-way ticket after conviction Criminal charges expected this week in 'Rust' shooting: What to know So you won $1.35 billion in the lottery. Now what? Suspect arrested after video of barista kidnapping attempt goes viral Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email