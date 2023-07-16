Andrea Papi was taking a jog in the woods around the northern Italian town of Caldes when he ran into the unimaginable: a female adult brown bear, known to authorities for its history of violence against humans. It mauled the 26-year-old runner to death.
Just over two decades ago, only five brown bears were known to roam the Trentino region, and conservationists feared the population would die off. A repopulation effort was so successful that their numbers grew by 20-fold, but the bears are now coming into increased contact with humans -- who are not used to living alongside the predators -- and the killing of Papi has reignited a debate over their numbers.
The most pressing question after the April 5 mauling was what to do with the bear, pitting the local governor against animal rights activists and prompting fearful residents to question how much they are willing to sacrifice to accommodate their new neighbors.
On Friday, a court in Rome offered Papi's killer a temporary reprieve, halting an order to destroy the 17-year-old mother of three cubs. The decision was hailed by animal rights activists, who hope to transfer the bear to a sanctuary in Romania, but decried by the governor - who wants it shot dead, along with three "problematic" others. The court found that euthanizing the bear, known as JJ4, would be "disproportionate," Reuters reported, citing a 1979 treaty that prohibits the unnecessary killing of wildlife.
"It is a sentence that has no respect for our territory," Maurizio Fugatti, the governor of Trentino, told reporters Saturday in response, promising to continue with his legal battle to kill the bear - the only way, he said, of guaranteeing the human population's safety. The order left him wondering whether the court valued the life of an animal over that of a human, he said.
Forestry officials captured the bear at night in April, according to local authorities, who released images of JJ4 being transported in a secure vehicle to an enclosure.
Animal rights groups, whose lawyers petitioned the court to spare the bear, hailed Friday's decision as a win for conservation efforts. In a statement, the Italian animal rights group LAV said it hoped to proceed immediately with the transfer of the bear to Romania - where the group said it had secured a spot in a shelter for JJ4 to live out the rest of its life in peace.