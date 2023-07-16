Andrea Papi was taking a jog in the woods around the northern Italian town of Caldes when he ran into the unimaginable: a female adult brown bear, known to authorities for its history of violence against humans. It mauled the 26-year-old runner to death.

Just over two decades ago, only five brown bears were known to roam the Trentino region, and conservationists feared the population would die off. A repopulation effort was so successful that their numbers grew by 20-fold, but the bears are now coming into increased contact with humans -- who are not used to living alongside the predators -- and the killing of Papi has reignited a debate over their numbers.