A flathead catfish weighing 66 pounds 6 ounces, caught on the Susquehanna River in May by Michael Wherley of Fayetteville, Franklin County, crushed the previous state record by more than 10 pounds. (Courtesy Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission/TNS)

A flathead catfish caught in May crushed the Pennslyvania state record, outweighing the previous top flathead by more than 10 pounds.

Certification was announced last week following an exacting process. The state Fish and Boat Commission confirmed that the big cat caught on the Susquehanna River May 14 by Michael Wherley of Fayetteville, Franklin County, weighed a whopping 66 pounds, 6 ounces.