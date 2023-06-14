A flathead catfish weighing 66 pounds 6 ounces, caught on the Susquehanna River in May by Michael Wherley of Fayetteville, Franklin County, crushed the previous state record by more than 10 pounds. (Courtesy Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission/TNS)
A flathead catfish caught in May crushed the Pennslyvania state record, outweighing the previous top flathead by more than 10 pounds.
Certification was announced last week following an exacting process. The state Fish and Boat Commission confirmed that the big cat caught on the Susquehanna River May 14 by Michael Wherley of Fayetteville, Franklin County, weighed a whopping 66 pounds, 6 ounces.
Caught with a stiff ocean rod and 25-pound monofilament line baited with a live rainbow trout, the flathead was pulled from a 50-foot-deep channel in a lake formed by a 113-year-old dam in Lancaster County. The big fish was 50 1/4 inches long with a 35-inch girth. The previous Pennsylvania record flathead, caught on the Schuylkill River in 2020, weighed 56 pounds, 3 ounces.
Mr. Wherley and fishing buddy Tommy Clark, also of Fayetteville, were on the water when the action began picking up around 10 a.m. With four rods out, three tips bent simultaneously.
"It was a little bit crazy, but we managed to start reeling them in," Mr. Wherley told Fish and Boat staff. "There was a 30-pounder, and then Tommy brought in a 45-pounder that ended up breaking the net when we tried lifting it into the boat."
Mr. Wherley said he knew the fish on the third rod was big. His arms cramped during the long fight.
"When it finally came to the surface, all I could think was that it was humungous!" he said. "When I got the fish next to the boat, I handed the rod to Tommy and I stuck both hands in the fish's mouth and pulled as hard as I could to bring it aboard. We knew we had something."
But before the catch meant anything, the catfish and Mr. Wherley were subjected to a rigorous state certification process.
Authenticating a catch for records and tournaments is complicated and there are no universal measurement standards. Was it a legal catch? Was the species properly identified? Was the scale correctly calibrated? Was the fish filled with lead weights, a question asked too late during an infamous walleye tournament last year?
Measuring to see whether a fish satisfies harvest regulations is easy. But as the stakes get higher, measurement certification grows in importance.
A record is rare, prestigious and worthy of bragging rights. In some states, particularly in the South, anglers have landed commercial sponsorship deals or received money or merchandise from tackle manufacturers who want it to be known that their products were used to catch a certified state record.