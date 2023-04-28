FILE PHOTO: Brazilian soccer legend Pele stands next to a photograph of him by Patrick Lichfield at the opening of the 'Pele Collection' in the County Hall, London

Brazilian soccer legend Pele, who died late last year, will have his name in a Portuguese dictionary as “someone out of the ordinary,” it was announced this week.

“Pele” is now a word to describe ‘someone out of the ordinary’ as the three-time World Cup soccer winner’s name was included as a new adjective in the Portuguese edition of the Michaelis dictionary.

Earlier this month, the Pele Foundation and Sportv launched the “Pele in the dictionary” campaign to pay tribute and recognize his legacy in other fields besides sport.