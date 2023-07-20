ENTER-MANGANIELLO-VERGARA-LA

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5, 2020.

 Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — The dissolution of Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara's nearly eight-year marriage has officially begun.

The "Magic Mike XXL" and "True Blood" star on Wednesday filed for divorce from Vergara in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing the all-too-familiar "irreconcilable differences," according to documents reviewed Thursday by the L.A. Times.