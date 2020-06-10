LONDON (Reuters) — Author J.K. Rowling has defended her right to speak about transgender issues without fear of abuse in an intensely personal essay published on her website in which she revealed painful details from her past.
The Harry Potter creator has long been criticized by transgender activists who have accused her of “transphobia” over her comments on social media, including a Twitter post on Saturday in which she criticized the use of the phrase “people who menstruate” in an article referring to biological females.
“I know it’s time to explain myself on an issue surrounded by toxicity,” Rowling wrote in a 3,600 word essay, published on Wednesday, detailing her research and beliefs on transgender issues.
Rowling, 54, said she believed most transgender people posed zero threat to others, were vulnerable and deserved protection. But she gave examples of where she thought demands by transgender activists were dangerous to women.
“When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman ... then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside.”
In the essay, Rowling said she was a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault and that the trauma of those experiences informed some of her feelings about women’s rights. She also said she has wondered whether she might have sought to transition to being a man had she been born 30 years later.
She said she had received abuse for her views including being told she was “literally killing people with your hate.” She said she refused to “bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class.”
Rowling said she understood why transgender activists consider the use of phrases like “people who menstruate” as a way of including transgender women but said it was demeaning to many women.
“For those of us who’ve had degrading slurs spat at us by violent men, it’s not neutral, it’s hostile and alienating.”