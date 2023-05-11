CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two men who cheated at a September walleye tournament in Cleveland by stuffing their fish with lead weights are headed to jail.
Judge Steven Gall on Thursday sentenced Jacob Runyan, 43, of Ashtabula, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 36, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, to spend the next 10 days in the Cuyahoga County Jail.
Thursday’s hearing punctuated the fall of the amateur team that went on a string of first-place victories in the Midwest fishing tournament circuit last year after finishing outside the top 10 in its first year in competition. The unprecedented streak ended at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Sept. 30 at Cleveland’s Gordon Park in a cellphone video that went viral.
The men were in the running to be the trail’s team of the year, and their five fish needed to weigh a combined 16 pounds to win the prize. The fish weighed more than 33 pounds.
The tournament’s director, Jason Fischer, grew suspicious that the fish weighed that much and began to inspect them. That’s when spectators began recording.
The videos showed Fischer pulling the weights out of the fish during the weigh-in while Runyan watched. The director yelled, “We got weights in fish,” then gestured to Runyan like a baseball umpire ejecting a manager from a game.
Several other anglers in the tournament began shouting that the men should be arrested.
Fischer eventually pulled nine lead sinkers weighing either 9 or 12 ounces, wrapped in walleye fillets, out of the fishes’ bellies. Even without the weights, the men’s fish might have been heavy enough to earn them team of the year, prosecutors said. But it remains unclear if the men caught the fish the day of the tournament or on a prior day.
He said that out of 19 events he has run as part of the trail, Cominsky and Runyan won nine of them. He said the person with the next highest win total finished first just twice.
Runyan and Cominsky had finished first in three consecutive tournaments, each netting them at least $13,000 in prizes. A glowing profile of the men published on the trail’s website said no other team had achieved such a feat.
Before their winning streak, the men had never finished better than 13th place.
Their abrupt hot streak also raised the eyebrows of other anglers.
Their fish were disqualified from the November 2021 Walleye Slam in Toledo after they failed a polygraph test that the tournament administered to the first-place finishers. Runyan and Cominsky were set to receive two bass boats worth $100,000 each and $20,000 in cash and prizes.