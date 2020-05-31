For a couple of Jamaican bobsledders hoping to qualify for the Olympics, the inspiration for outside-the-box training during the coronavirus pandemic came from a classic sports movie.
Fueled by necessity when the pandemic broke out and gyms in England were closed, Shanwayne Stephens and Nimroy Turgott hit the streets of Peterborough, threw open the doors of a Mini Cooper and started pushing. And pushing. And pushing some more, with Beijing and the Winter Olympics in 2022 their destination.
“Obviously we’ve had to create new ways to get our training done,” Stephens told the BBC recently, describing the influence of “Cool Runnings,” the 1993 film inspired by the improbable story of Jamaica’s 1988 bobsled quest. Besides pushing a car, they created a small gym in Stephens’ backyard.
“I loved that movie as a child, and it taught me never to give up on my dreams,” Stephens said. “We normally have resistance training where we push sleds, but we’ve not had access to sleds, so we thought, Why don’t we just go out and push the car around for a bit?”
The Mini, which Stephens said has a weight similar to the sled, belongs to Stephens’ fiancee, and the athletes are under orders not to crash it. “I know in the movie in ‘Cool Runnings’ they didn’t have the correct equipment so I feel like we’re living up to their spirit and improvising as best as we can,” he told the Sun.
Stephens, 29, who moved to England when he was 11, is a gunner with the RAF Regiment and part of its elite-athlete program. He and Turgott, 27, came to Stephens’ Peterborough home to train in January and went into isolation there with Stephens.
“We do get some funny looks,” Stephens told Reuters. “We’ve had people run over, thinking the car’s broken down, trying to help us bump-start the car. When we tell them we’re the Jamaica bobsleigh team, the direction is totally different, and they’re very excited.”
The two hope to do better than the 1988 team did in Calgary, where it crashed and did not officially finish in the four-man competition. “Those guys set a legacy, and a movie came out of it. For me personally, I want to surpass that level, and even go beyond that,” Turgott said.
Although the women’s team from Jamaica qualified for the Olympics for the first time in 2018, the men failed to do so. Stephens, a driver, is 51st and 56th in the current world rankings for the four-person and two-man events, respectively. He competed in lower-level international races last season with a best finish of sixth in a four-person race that had seven sleds.
“The last Olympics, we missed it by one slot,” Turgott said, “and now we are using that experience as our motivation moving forward.”