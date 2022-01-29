LOS ANGELES -- For five years, Janet Jackson has been filming a documentary, preparing to share her accounts of the most intimate -- and the most widely reported-on -- moments of her life.
In "Janet," which aired its first part on Friday and continued on Saturday on Lifetime and A&E, the groundbreaking and private singer dug into everything from her childhood as the youngest in the Jackson family to long-held rumors that she had a secret baby in the 80s to her relationship with her brother, the late Michael Jackson. And, of course, she addressed her infamous performance at the 2004 Super Bowl, dubbed by the media as "Nipplegate."
During halftime, which Jackson headlined that year, she brought out surprise guest Timberlake, who was taking off in his solo career at the time. During Timberlake's performance of his hit song, "Rock Your Body," part of Jackson's top was torn off, exposing her breast, when Timberlake sang the lyric, "I'll have you naked by the end of this song." After that halftime performance, Jackson was publicly shamed and her career took a hit, as Timberlake's popularity continued to soar. However, Janet revealed in the documentary that she told Timberlake not to put out a statement about the incident at the time.
In conversation with her brother Randy, Janet says: "We talked once. And he said, 'I don't know if I should come out and make a statement.'... And I said, 'Listen... I don't want any drama for you. They're aiming all of this at me.' So I said, 'If I were you, I wouldn't say anything.'"
Representatives for Timberlake did not immediately respond to Variety's request for comment.
CBS, which broadcast the Super Bowl, was fined by the FCC, and Jackson's songs and music videos were banned from many radio stations and channels with CBS parent company Viacom enforcing a Jackson blacklist. Just one week after the Super Bowl, Jackson's invite to the Grammy Awards was rescinded; meanwhile, Timberlake performed, won a slew of Grammys and used the award show stage to deliver a public apology during the telecast.
Over the years, many have criticized the Super Bowl as a publicity stunt, questioning whether it was really a mistake. The incident generated conversation around sexism, racism and society's double standards, particularly with white men and Black women.
In response to theories that the incident was a publicity stunt, Janet's brother, Tito Jackson, says in the doc: "She didn't do that. That wasn't something done on purpose. Janet is not like that."
Jackson explains that 1986's "Control" was the first album to truly come from her, which is when she began to take her life into her own hands and define herself as the artist she wanted to be: a revolutionary pop star. Then, "Rhythm Nation" in 1989 is when she began to write about causes she deeply cared about, despite what others might think, delivering music about social justice and racial issues.
Janet wanted to get out of Michael Jackson's shadow, though the media made that difficult. "It was inevitable, I guess, but she never was able to really escape it, even with all the success she was having," her producer Jimmy Jam says in the doc, speaking about the time when Jackson had become a mega pop star with the success of "Rhythm Nation" in the mid '80s. "I never heard her say, 'I want to beat Michael,'" the producer adds. "But the competition, to me, was more within herself to do the best that she could do."
"When you have the last name Jackson, there is a certain microscope that they want to use with that," Jackson said somberly, reflecting on the press attention she's always been bombarded with over the years.
"I'm thankful, I really am. Because it has opened up a great deal of doors for me, having that name," she continues. "At the same time, there is a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name -- a certain expectation. I wanted my own identity. I didn't want people to pick up this body of music because of my last name."
Sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson hurt Janet's career. Janet opened up about how the sexual abuse allegations against her brother also affected her. In 1993, Michael was first accused of sexual abuse by a 13-year-old boy, which was highly publicized in the media. Janet explained that she was about to begin working with Coca-Cola at the time, but when they heard of the allegations, the deal fell through.
"When that came out, Coca-Cola said, 'No, thank you,'" she says in the documentary.
Though Janet says she knew her brother "would never do something like that," she still felt "guilty by association."
"It wasn't fair, it was frustrating for me, but you can't let it stop you and didn't," Janet said of the situation. "You keep pushing, forging ahead. I just knew I wanted to be there for him to support him as much as I possibly could."
The allegations were eventually settled out of court and the police did not press charges. Janet also commented on settlement, saying: "He just wanted it to go away, but that looks like you're guilty. I wish my brother really would have let the world know him better."
Despite recording "Scream" together, Michael continued to drift away from the family. After the allegations were settled, Janet wanted to show her support for Michael by recording a song with him. "I think he needed the support that I was trying to give him with this song," she says.
But when it came to filming the music video, she felt that Michael's record label was trying to make it "competitive" between the siblings.
"His record company, they would block off his whole set, so that I couldn't see what was going on. They didn't want me on set, I felt like they were trying to make it very competitive between the two of us," Janet says. "That really hurt me because I felt I was there fighting the fight with him, not to battle him. I wanted it to feel like old times, between he and I, and it didn't. Old times had long passed."
In an emotional clip, Janet drives to Michael's former house, where she reveals that she visited it only once. During the visit, she asked Michael if she could open for him on a reunion tour with their brothers.
"He didn't have much to say, and I felt like, 'What's going on?' This isn't us. This isn't family. What is this?" she says. "And there were people that wanted to keep him where he was, where they felt like they could have some sort of control over him. I was really upset, because we didn't grow up like that. And it upsets me to this day. You don't do that, you especially don't do that to family."
She continues: "He had people that were around him for a long time, but still, those people... Separated him from his family. And that's when things started to really shift."
The last thing Janet and Michael said to each other before his death was "I love you." In the documentary, Janet opened up about Michael's sudden death on June 25, 2009 after going into cardiac arrest.
"At first, it just... It didn't seem true. It didn't seem real. I couldn't believe it," Janet says. "My sister, Toya, she called me, and told me he'd passed. And I called my bother Tito. He was driving on his way to the hospital. And I told him to pull over the side of the road. He goes, 'Jan is he dead?' I said, 'Pull over to the side of the road, Tito.' And he said, 'Okay, I pulled over.' I said, 'He's gone,' and he couldn't believe it."
But Janet also reminisced about the last time she saw Michael, and the meaningful last words they said to each other.
"The last time we saw each other, we were having a surprise party for my parents. And my whole family was there. And he was sitting next to me," she says. "He was laughing like crazy. And he had that deep laugh, and I remember him looking over at me. And the last thing we said to each other was 'I love you.' And that was the last time I saw him... But at least I have that. I miss him."