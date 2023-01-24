JAPAN-WHALING/VENDING MACHINE

A customer buys whale meat on the opening day of a shop by a Japanese whale-hunting company with vending machines in Yokohama, Japan, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

 ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU

YOKOHAMA -- A Japanese whaling firm unveiled vending machines offering whale sashimi, whale steak and whale bacon in Yokohama on Tuesday in hopes of reviving sales of a food long in decline and shunned by many supermarkets.

Wearing a whale-shaped hat, Kyodo Senpaku President Hideki Tokoro greeted prospective customers at the firm's latest 'unmanned store' -- a trio of vending machines in Motomachi, an upscale shopping district home to fashion boutiques and artisan bakeries.