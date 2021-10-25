Japan's Princess Mako waves from inside a car as she leaves her home for her marriage in Akasaka Estate in Tokyo, Japan October 26, 2021 in this photo taken by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN
TOKYO -- Japan's Princess Mako, the emperor's niece, married her college sweetheart on Tuesday, giving up her royal title and saying she was determined to build a happy life with her "irreplaceable" husband after a tumultuous engagement.
In a news conference with new husband and commoner Kei Komuro marked by unusual candor for Japan's royal family, Mako said her marriage to Komuro had been inevitable despite the widespread opposition to it.
Mako -- now known as Mako Komuro -- was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) earlier this year after an engagement plagued by a money scandal, intense media scrutiny and a three-year separation from her fiance.
"Kei is irreplaceable for me. For us, marriage is a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts," Mako told a news conference.
She said "incorrect" reporting on her new husband had caused her "great fear, stress and sadness."
"The flow of arbitrary criticism of Kei's actions, as well as one-sided speculation that ignored my feelings, made falsehoods somehow seem like reality and turn into an unprovoked story that spread," she added.
The two, 30, were married in the morning after an official from the Imperial Household Agency (IHA), which runs the family's lives, submitted paperwork to a local office registering their marriage.
Royal marriages usually involve a series of formal ceremonies and a celebration, but the two forewent all rituals and even turned down the $1.3 million usually given to women who leave the family.
During the news conference, Komuro pledged to protect and support Mako.
"I love Mako. I want to spend the only life I have with the one I love."