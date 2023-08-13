ENTER-HAWAII-WILDFIRES-MOMOA-GET

Jason Momoa

 Jon Kopaloff

Jason Momoa is urging tourists not to travel to Maui amid the devastating wildfires that have ravaged the island.

The actor has been active on social media this week, spreading awareness as wildfires have torn through the Big Island and Maui, decimating the historic town of Lahaina. Now he’s pleading with tourists to stay away.