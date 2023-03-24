2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland

Jay-Z speaks after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on Oct. 30, 2021.

 GAELEN MORSE/REUTERS

“Run This Town,” indeed! Jay-Z’s net worth is more than double what it was just a few years ago, according to a new estimate.

On Friday, Forbes reported that the rapper’s real-time net worth was $2.5 billion, making him the 1,209th wealthiest individual in the world.