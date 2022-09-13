FILE PHOTO: SWISS DIRECTOR GODARD ATTENDS PRESS CONFERENCE FOR 'NOTRE MUSIQUE' AT 57TH CANNES FILM FESTIVAL.

Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard listens to question during a press conference for his film entry 'Notre Musique' which is screened out of competition at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2004. 

 Vincent Kessler/Reuters

Jean-Luc Godard, the European filmmaker and cinematic rule-breaker regarded as one of the most influential, uncompromising and at times befuddling artists of his era, once declaring "a film should have a beginning, a middle and an end, but not necessarily in that order," has died at 91.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death in a tweet but did not provide a cause. The Swiss news agency ATS, citing his family, reported that he died Sept. 13 in the Swiss town of Rolle, on Lake Geneva.