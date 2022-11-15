Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, and owner of The Washington Post, introduces the newly developed lunar lander “Blue Moon” at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington in 2019.

 WASHINGTON POST

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he will give away the bulk of his massive fortune during his lifetime, signaling in a CNN interview for the first time that he would join a growing list of billionaires who have made similar pledges.

Bezos has a net worth of $124 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In an interview with CNN's Chloe Melas, the world's fourth-richest man said that he and his partner Lauren Sanchez were "building the capacity to be able to give away this money."