Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who’s currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday.
The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre’s suit against Andrew, whom she claims was one of several powerful men to whom Epstein “lent” her for sexual abuse.
Andrew has denied her allegations and claims the deal, which contains a provision releasing Epstein and “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant” from claims by Giuffre, bars her suit.
Giuffre sued Epstein in federal court in Florida in 2009 and reached the confidential pact with him that year.
The nine-page agreement includes a requirement that the amount of the settlement remain confidential. The parties also agreed that the deal “should not in any way be construed as an admission by Jeffrey Epstein” that he violated any federal or state laws.
The document shows Epstein’s notarized signature on Nov. 25, 2009, in Palm Beach, Fla. Giuffre had separately signed the agreement on Nov. 17, 2009, in New South Wales, Australia.
Epstein’s former longtime girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty last week of sex trafficking. While Giuffre didn’t testify in that trial, prosecutors told jurors she was a victim of the couple’s abuse, and she was mentioned by name by two witnesses.
Federal prosecutors put Epstein’s net worth at more than $500 million and said he had an income of more than $10 million a year when he was arrested in 2019.
Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell before he could go on trial for sex-trafficking, left an estate that included about $194 million in hedge fund and private equity investments, $113 million held in equities and $57 million in cash, according to a court filing.