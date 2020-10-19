Here’s the media industry’s “October surprise”: Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended from The New Yorker for having exposed himself “during a Zoom call last week between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio,” according to Vice’s Laura Wagner, who broke the story.
“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” Toobin noted in a statement to Vice. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”
I texted Toobin to ask for an interview. He responded that he had nothing to add to his statement and asked me to let him know if “anything is unclear.” I responded that it’s uncertain just what happened. “What were you doing?” I asked.
“I thought the Zoom camera was off,” he responded.
I asked why he was exposed. Response: “I have nothing further for you, sorry.” Natalie Raabe, a spokeswoman for The New Yorker, told Vice, “Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter.”
The outcome of that investigation is a big deal, because Toobin is a big deal. As a staff writer for The New Yorker since 1993, Toobin has penned memorable stories regarding the Supreme Court, the possibility of a huge legal fight after the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump’s relationship with American Media Inc. and many other subjects.
He’s written eight books on topics from Iran-contra to the O.J. Simpson trial to Patty Hearst. And he’s made the jump from print to television as a CNN senior legal analyst since 2002. At the network, Toobin provides exclamatory commentary on the day’s resounding stories, especially during Trump’s presidency.
That commentary is on hold for now though: “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” CNN said in a statement.