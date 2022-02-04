Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck nervous about announcing their engagement By Richard Johnson New York Daily News (TNS) Feb 4, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on March 23, 2003, in Hollywood, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save NEW YORK — Jennifer Lopez will soon marry Ben Affleck, but the muy caliente couple is leery of announcing their engagement.Bennifer did that nearly 20 years ago, then postponed the wedding four days before the ceremony, blaming “excessive media attention.”So this time they’ll try for secrecy, if they are smart, I’ve heard.As the not-so-secretive Lopez told People, “Before, we kind of put [our relationship] out there. We were naïve and it got a little trampled.”My source said of the second chance, “The big hurdle was their kids, but they seemed to have conquered that hill.”Affleck has three children with actress Jennifer Garner, while J.Lo has twins with singer Marc Anthony. “They are balancing their romance with family.”Lopez is also balancing her career. But her next two movies are apt. She stars in rom-com “Marry Me” with Owen Wilson and then in action-comedy “Shotgun Wedding” with Josh Duhamel.Lopez, who has been married three times, is believed to still have the engagement ring from Affleck from 20 years ago, as well as the sparkler she got from former fiance, ex-Yankee Alex Rodriguez.“She collects engagement rings like the Gabor sisters,” laughed my source.But this sparkler might be the last.“The couple is beyond grateful for getting a second chance,” said my source, “and they cannot imagine being with anyone else.” Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular These are the ‘best states to retire in’, according to WalletHub USM ran ads recruiting White students in Maine and minorities in Massachusetts Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst dies at 30 Melinda French Gates no longer plans to give most of wealth to Gates Foundation, WSJ reports These are the ‘best and worst states for singles’ according to WalletHub What's in a name? Ask the skiers at Shawnee Peak Dunkin’ offering free coffee on Wednesdays, chance at free Bruins tickets in February Olympics-Alpine skiing-COVID rules play spoilsport for Kilde with girlfriend Shiffrin Theodore Roosevelt statue removed from outside New York's Museum of Natural History Rotterdam to dismantle part of historic bridge so Jeff Bezos' massive yacht can pass through Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email