Actors Ben Affleck and fiancee Jennifer Lopez attend the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California.

 Kevin Winter/tns

Jennifer Lopez loves her marriage to Ben Affleck, and she wants her listeners to know that, too.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer teased her new song, “Dear Ben Pt. II,” Monday in an Instagram post celebrating one year since she and the “Air” star became Mr. and Mrs. Bennifer. If the song title seems familiar, it’s probably because Lopez released her first Affleck-affection anthem, “Dear Ben,” in 2002.