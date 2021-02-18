Betty White knows how to live it up.
Jennifer Love Hewitt on Wednesday let the world in on some of the fun she’s had with the “national treasure” — who last month celebrated her 99th birthday — during the “Fun Facts” portion of her virtual appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”
“One of the only times I’ve been like super drunk was with Betty in public,” the “9-1-1” star, turning 42 next week, told host Barrymore. “And she like veered off into a bush, and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m gonna kill the national treasure, Betty White.’”
The pair co-starred in the 2011 Hallmark movie, “The Lost Valentine,” which landed White a Screen Actors Guild nomination.
The “I Know What You Did Last Summer” star also let fans in on some of the “Golden Girls” alum’s signature moves and eats.
“Pizza and vodka’s her favorite,” said Hewitt. “She also loves hot dogs and she cheats at Scrabble, horribly. But she’s Betty White so you just let her win. ... She loves to end her nights with you by like eating gummy bears. She’s everything you want her to be and more. She’s the best and I just love her to pieces.”
To celebrate her birthday in January, Emmy winner White quipped in an email to The Associated Press: “Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!”