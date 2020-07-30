A pair of iconic game shows are returning to work after pausing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Both “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” are set to resume production soon, a studio spokesperson told People, with new protocols in place to protect everyone on set from a potential coronavirus outbreak.
According to “People,” the staffs of both shows will be tested regularly for COVID-19, as will all contestants when they come on set. Everyone off-camera will also be provided with personal protective equipment.
More noticeably for viewers at home, the “Wheel of Fortune” titular wheel has been redesigned to allow contestants to stay six feet apart, while the podiums on “Jeopardy!” have been spaced out more than usual for the same reason. It also appears likely that neither show will make use of a studio audience for the time being.
Particularly with regards to “Jeopardy!,” fans of the show will want all involved to be as careful as possible in their efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. Beloved host Alex Trebek is currently in a well-publicized fight with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, making him more susceptible to the effects of COVID-19.
In a YouTube video from earlier this month, Trebek said that he was “feeling great” and that his cancer treatments were “paying off.”
“I can’t wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September,” he said at that time. “Meanwhile, my wish for all of you: stay safe.”