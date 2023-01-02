FILE PHOTO: Premiere for television series Hawkeye in Los Angeles

FILE PHOTO: Actor Jeremy Renner poses for a picture during the premiere of the television series Hawkeye at El Capitan theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November, 17, 2021. 

 MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Actor Jeremy Renner is in "critical but stable" condition after a "weather-related" accident in Nevada as he was plowing snow, a representative for the star said.

Renner, 51, is surrounded by his family and "is receiving excellent care" after the incident early Sunday, Sam Mast said in an email.