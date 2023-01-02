Actor Jeremy Renner is in "critical but stable" condition after a "weather-related" accident in Nevada as he was plowing snow, a representative for the star said.
Renner, 51, is surrounded by his family and "is receiving excellent care" after the incident early Sunday, Sam Mast said in an email.
Deputies responded to "a traumatic injury" in the area of Mount Rose Highway near Reno around 9 a.m. Sunday, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, adding that Renner was the only person involved. He was flown to a hospital, and the sheriff's office said it is looking into the circumstances of the incident.
Renner has hailed his cabin near Lake Tahoe as an escape from his intense Hollywood lifestyle. There has been heavy snowfall at the mountain retreat in recent weeks as deadly storms swept the United States.
"The storm train continues," the National Weather Service's Reno station tweeted Sunday after the city recorded 9 inches of snow on New Year's Eve - its highest daily total for the date. The Nevada Department of Transportation tweeted Saturday night that sections of Mount Rose Highway had been closed because of the snow.
On social media, many expressed well wishes for the two-time Oscar nominee, who starred in "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town," along with Marvel's Avengers franchise, in which he played Clint Barton - also known as Hawkeye.
Renner currently features as Mike McLusky in the thriller series "Mayor of Kingstown."