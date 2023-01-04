A selfie of actor Jeremy Renner on a hospital bed, posted on Instagram

A screen grab shows a selfie of actor Jeremy Renner on a hospital bed, posted on Instagram with a caption reading, "Thank you all for your kind words. I?m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all"

Actor Jeremy Renner said he is "too messed up now to type" in his first Instagram post since authorities said he was run over by his snowplow in Nevada, leaving him in critical condition.

"Thank you all for your kind words," the actor, who plays Hawkeye in Marvel's Avengers movies, said on Tuesday alongside a photograph of him in a hospital bed, his face bruised, with an oxygen tube at his nostrils. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he said.