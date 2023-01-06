ENTER-RENNER-GET

Jeremy Renner attends the "Hawkeye" New York special fan screening at AMC Lincoln Square in New York on Nov. 22, 2021.

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney/TNS

A 911 call log from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office has detailed some of the injuries Jeremy Renner suffered in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

Obtained by CNN through a public records request, the call log states that Renner was "completely crushed under a large snowcat" during the incident on Mt. Rose Highway in Nevada. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a snowcat as "a tracklaying vehicle for travel on snow."