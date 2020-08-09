Jerry Falwell Jr., an early and prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, will take a leave of absence from leading Liberty University after posting a provocative photo to social media that drew widespread criticism, including from other evangelical leaders.
The school issued a brief statement late Friday saying that the executive committee of Liberty’s board of trustees met earlier that day and requested that Falwell take an indefinite leave. That committee of eight people includes Falwell, according to the school’s website. Falwell’s brother, Jonathan Falwell, is also on the board of trustees.
In the photo Falwell posted on his Instagram account, he is standing with his pants unzipped and his midriff exposed next to a woman whose pants are also unzipped and whose midriff is bared. He is holding a glass of dark-colored liquid — which drew some notice online, because Liberty strictly bans students from drinking alcohol.
“More vacation shots. Lots of good friends visited us on the yacht,” read the caption on the Instagram post. “I promise that’s just black water in my glass. It was a prop only.”
In a statement late Friday, Jerry Prevo, chairman of Liberty’s board of trustees, said the board and Falwell “mutually agreed that it would be good for him to take an indefinite leave of absence.”