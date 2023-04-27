FILE PHOTO: Television personality Jerry Springer at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

FILE PHOTO: Television personality Jerry Springer at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 25, 2016.

 Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS

Television personality Jerry Springer, known for a long-running talk show that featured raucous audiences, controversial topics and fist-fighting guests and who briefly served as Cincinnati mayor, died at age 79 on Thursday, his family said.

Springer died peacefully after a brief illness at his home in suburban Chicago, his family said in a statement. The cause of death was not specified.